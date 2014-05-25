MEXICO CITY Hurricane Amanda rapidly gained strength far off the west coast of Mexico on Saturday evening and churned farther out to sea.

Amanda reached category 3 strength after becoming the first named hurricane of the Pacific season earlier on Saturday.

It was located 665 miles (1,075 km) southwest of the Mexican port of Manzanillo, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 km/h), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The Miami-based center said the storm could still gain more power as it turns to the north-northwest on Sunday and then begins to weaken Monday. There were no coastal watches in effect and Mexico has no significant oil installations on its Pacific coast.

