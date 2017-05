Tropical Depression One has strengthened into Tropical Storm Arlene in the North Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Arlene is moving toward the west-northwest near 25 miles per hour (41 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue until dissipation on Friday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

