Fingers crossed! Washington zoo hopes to get panda pregnant again
WASHINGTON Zoo officials in Washington hope they can get lucky again with female giant panda Mei Xiang.
A non-tropical low pressure system located over the central Atlantic a little more than 700 miles southwest of the Azores could strengthen into a cyclone over the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.
"A subtropical depression is likely to form later today (Wednesday) before the system becomes absorbed by a larger extratropical cyclone on Thursday," the NHC added.
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON Zoo officials in Washington hope they can get lucky again with female giant panda Mei Xiang.
COLOMBO Floods and landslides in Sri Lanka have killed at least 91 people while more than 100 are missing after torrential rain, officials said on Friday, as soldiers fanned out in boats and in helicopters to help with rescue operations.