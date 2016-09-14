An area of low pressure located just inland near St. Augustine, Florida, has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

The system is expected to move north-northwestward to northward at 10-15 miles per hour on Tuesday night, near and parallel to the northeast coast of Florida, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)