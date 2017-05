A broad low pressure system over the southwestern Caribbean Sea has a 20 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical storm over the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

A tropical depression is likely to form by late this week or over the weekend while the low drifts generally northward, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

