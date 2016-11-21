Tropical Storm Otto is pictured forming approximately 175 miles east-southeast of San Andreas Island in the Caribbean Sea in this November 21, 2016 satellite handout photo. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

Tropical depression 16 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Otto east of Nicaragua over the Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km/h), is located about 305 miles (495 km) east of Bluefields, Nicaragua, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Additional strengthening is forecast for the next 48 hours, and Otto could become a hurricane during the next couple of days, the NHC added.

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru)