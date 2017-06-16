A low pressure system located in the western Caribbean Sea has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical storm in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

Conditions appear to be favorable for gradual development of this system while it moves slowly northwestward across the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend and into the south central Gulf of Mexico early next week, the NHC said.

Another system currently located about 1,800 miles (2,890 km) east of the southern Windward Islands has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical storm in the next 48 hours, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(Reporting by Swati Verma and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by G Crosse)