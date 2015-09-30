A system over the central Atlantic several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda has a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

The system has become a little better organized since Tuesday, and additional gradual development is possible during the next several days while it moves slowly north-westward to northward, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

