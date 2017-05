An area of low pressure centered over the central Atlantic, about 700 miles southeast of Bermuda, has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

A tropical cyclone is likely to form within a couple of days while the low moves erratically northeastward then northward, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

