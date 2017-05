A broad area of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

The system is expected to move west-northwestward across the Yucatan Peninsula into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

