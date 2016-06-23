A broad area of low pressure over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and Belize has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

The Miami-based weather forecaster said some development of this system is possible on Friday after the low pressure moves over the Bay of Campeche and before it moves inland on Saturday.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)