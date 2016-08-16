At least one killed as tornado tears though dozens of Oklahoma homes: media
A tornado tore through western Oklahoma on Tuesday evening, destroying or damaging dozens of homes and killing at least one person, media reported.
A tropical wave located about 450 miles (725 km) southwest of the Cape Verde Islands off of Africa's west coast has a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.
The system is expected to move west-northwestward to northwestward toward the central tropical Atlantic during the next several days, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
(Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin)
A tornado tore through western Oklahoma on Tuesday evening, destroying or damaging dozens of homes and killing at least one person, media reported.
BONN, Germany Many countries are pinning their hopes on China and India to lead efforts to slow climate change amid a growing sense of resignation that U.S. President Donald Trump will either withdraw from a global pact or stay and play a minimal role.