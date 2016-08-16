A tropical wave located about 450 miles (725 km) southwest of the Cape Verde Islands off of Africa's west coast has a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

The system is expected to move west-northwestward to northwestward toward the central tropical Atlantic during the next several days, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin)