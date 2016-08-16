EU to propose 10-year license renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
A tropical wave located about 600 miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.
Environmental conditions appear to be favorable for additional development and a tropical depression could form on Wednesday, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)
BRUSSELS The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
A tornado tore through western Oklahoma on Tuesday evening, destroying or damaging dozens of homes and killing at least one person, media reported.