A tropical wave located about 600 miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

Environmental conditions appear to be favorable for additional development and a tropical depression could form on Wednesday, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

