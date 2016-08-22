A system about 300 miles south-southwest of the southern Cape Verde islands is developing into a tropical depression and has a near 100 percent chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 miles per hour (mph) over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located about 850 miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a 20 percent chance of becoming a cyclone.

(Reporting by Apeksha Nair and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)