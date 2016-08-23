A tropical wave east of the Lesser Antilles has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

Environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for development during the next couple of days while the system moves west-northwestward near the northern Leeward Islands and the Greater Antilles, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)