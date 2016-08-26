A weak area of low pressure located between the northeastern coast of Cuba and the central Bahamas has a 30 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

Environmental conditions could become more conducive for storm development early next week when the system approaches the eastern Gulf of Mexico, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Another system currently located over the north-central Gulf of Mexico has a 10 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the NHC added.

