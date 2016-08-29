Tropical Depression Nine, located about 125 miles (200 kilometers) west-northwest of Havana, Cuba, is expected to become a tropical storm later on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The center of the depression is expected to pass north of the north coast of west Cuba, and move farther into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico through Monday and Tuesday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said in its latest advisory.

Another storm system, tropical depression eight, located about 180 miles (290 kilometers) southeast of Cape Hatteras in North Carolina is also expected to become a tropical storm by early Tuesday, the NHC said.

