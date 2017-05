Tropical Depression Nine, headed toward Florida gulf coast, is expected to become a tropical storm later on Wednesday, U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The system, located about 420 miles (675 KM) west south-west of Tampa Florida with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kmph), could be near hurricane strength by the time landfall occurs, the NHC added.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru)