A low pressure system located about 900 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands has an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

If the circulation of the system becomes better defined, a tropical storm could form later on Monday before upper-level winds become less conducive for development, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

