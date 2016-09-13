An area of low pressure located just inland near Daytona Beach, Florida has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

"The system is very close to having the organization required of a tropical cyclone, and advisories could be initiated later this afternoon," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)