Tropical Depression 12 has formed over the western Cape Verde Islands and is likely to strengthen over the next 24 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

The depression, forecast to become a tropical storm on Wednesday night, is located about 95 miles (155 KM) northwest of the Cape Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kmph), the NHC added.

