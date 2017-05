Tropical depression 13 has formed in the far eastern tropical Atlantic and is expected to intensify into a tropical storm on Monday night or Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The depression is located about 350 miles (560 km) west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph), the Miami-based weather agency said.

