A large, low-pressure area located about 1,150 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands has a 50 percent chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

A tropical depression is likely to form later this week while the low moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 miles per hour, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

