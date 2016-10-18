BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility: CFO in paper
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
A broad area of low pressure located near the southeastern Bahamas has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.
"The low is expected to slowly intensify as upper-level winds become more conducive, and a subtropical or tropical cyclone could form during the next day or two as the low moves northward or north-northwestward," the NHC said.
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
ZURICH Swiss voters backed the government's plan to provide billions of dollars in subsidies for renewable energy, ban new nuclear plants and help bail out struggling utilities in a binding referendum on Sunday.