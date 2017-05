An area of low pressure about 450 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina has a 40 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

Thunderstorm activity associated with the low is limited and chances of it developing into a subtropical or tropical cyclone are diminishing, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

