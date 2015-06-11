MEXICO CITY Tropical storm Carlos formed off the southern Pacific coast of Mexico on Thursday and was forecast to become a hurricane by the weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Carlos was about 195 miles (314 km) south of the beach resort of Acapulco and had maximum winds of 50 miles per hour (80 km/h), the Miami-based NHC said.

The center said the storm was moving north-northwest and would continue to do so for the next couple of days. It said that no watches or warnings were in effect.

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Christine Murray; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Jonathan Oatis)