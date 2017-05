The U.S. National Hurricane Center on Monday said the Tropical Storm warning has been extended northeast-ward to Oregon Inlet North Carolina.

Some strengthening is forecast on Tuesday and Tuesday night, the NHC said.

Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Colin are spreading across much of Florida, Southern Georgia, and South Carolina, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

