A tropical storm watch has been issued for Bermuda due to Tropical Storm Cristobal, which was moving slowly away from the Bahamas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Monday afternoon.

The center of Cristobal will move away from the Bahamas through Tuesday and pass to the west and north of Bermuda on Wednesday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The storm was currently located about 155 miles northeast of San Salvador and about 670 miles south-west of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour, the NHC said.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)