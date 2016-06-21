MEXICO CITY Tropical Storm Danielle struck Mexico's Gulf coast on Monday afternoon, bringing heavy rainfall but was expected to weaken in the next few hours, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The center of Danielle was about 10 miles (16 km) north of the port city of Tuxpan by early evening and featured maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph), the Miami-based center said. It added that rapid weakening was expected on Monday night and the storm forecast to dissipate further on Tuesday.

Danielle is moving inland at a speed of about 8 mph (13 kph) and was expected to keep the same trajectory through Tuesday.

The storm is expected to produce total rainfall of up to 12 inches (30 cm) over a large swath of eastern and central Mexico.

"These rains could cause life-threatening flash floods and mud slides," the NHC said.

