MEXICO CITY Hurricane Dolores strengthened slightly off Mexico's Pacific coast on Tuesday and is expected to become a major hurricane on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was about 250 miles (402 km) southwest of Cabo Corrientes and was blowing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (137 kmh), the NHC said.

Dolores, a Category 1 hurricane, was moving west at 7 miles per hour (11 km/h), the Miami-based NHC added.

The NHC said it did not expect Dolores to hit the coast.

"Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours," the NHC said.

In June, Hurricane Blanca threatened to hit land on Mexico's Baja California peninsula but failed to wreak the havoc caused there by Hurricane Odile in September. Odile battered southern Baja California, destroying up-market beach resorts like Los Cabos and stranding thousands of tourists.

