Edouard became the first Category 2 hurricane of the 2014 Atlantic season on Monday although it posed no threat to land, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The fourth hurricane and fifth named storm of the season had top sustained winds of 105 miles per hour (165 km/hr) by 5 a.m. AST/0900 GMT on Monday, and was swirling 720 miles (1,160 km) east-southeast of Bermuda, the Miami-based hurricane center said.

(Reporting by Kevin Jose in Bangalore, editing by John Stonestreet)