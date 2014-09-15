French prosecutors open Peugeot diesel-cheating probe
PARIS French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into suspected diesel emissions test-cheating by carmaker PSA Group, a court official said on Monday.
Edouard became the first Category 2 hurricane of the 2014 Atlantic season on Monday although it posed no threat to land, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
The fourth hurricane and fifth named storm of the season had top sustained winds of 105 miles per hour (165 km/hr) by 5 a.m. AST/0900 GMT on Monday, and was swirling 720 miles (1,160 km) east-southeast of Bermuda, the Miami-based hurricane center said.
(Reporting by Kevin Jose in Bangalore, editing by John Stonestreet)
PARIS French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into suspected diesel emissions test-cheating by carmaker PSA Group, a court official said on Monday.
FRANKFURT Germany is against European Commission plans to overhaul a vehicle emissions testing scheme, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said, citing European Council documents submitted by Germany.