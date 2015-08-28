Heavy rain, wind disrupts travel for New Yorkers
NEW YORK Heavy, wind-driven rain soaked the New York City area on Friday afternoon, causing local flooding and an array of transportation delays across the heavily populated region.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama has been briefed on the government's preparation for the Tropical Storm Erika, the White House said on Friday.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Obama urges residents who may be affected by the storm to monitor their local media for updates on the storm and to follow the instructions of government officials.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.