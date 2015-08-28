Tropical Storm Erika is seen in the Caribbean Ocean in an enhanced NOAA GOES-East satellite image taken at 14:15 ET (18:15 GMT) August 27, 2015. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout via Reuters

Tropical Storm Erika is seen in the Caribbean Ocean in this NOAA GOES-East satellite image taken August 28, 2015. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout

MIAMI Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency on Friday in preparation for the arrival of Tropical Storm Erika as it made a soggy path through the Caribbean toward the southeastern United States.

Scott, in announcing his decision, cited a five-day forecast by the U.S. National Hurricane Center that predicted the storm will travel "up the spine of Florida" from Sunday into next week.

(Reporting by David Adams; Editing by Susan Heavey)