MEXICO CITY Tropical Storm Fausto formed far off the west coast of Mexico on Monday, but it posed no threat to land and the storm was projected to move farther out to sea, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Fausto was located 1,145 miles (1,840 km) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja peninsula with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kilometers per hour) and the storm was moving west at 13 mph (20 km/h), the NHC said.

Mexico has no major oil installations on its Pacific coast and the NHC projected Fausto would continue moving to the west before turning to the west-northwest on Wednesday.

