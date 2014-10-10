Florida wildfires force evacuations, destroy homes
Scattered wildfires were burning in drought-stricken parts of central and southwestern Florida on Saturday, destroying nine homes and triggering evacuation orders for about 2,000 other residences.
A subtropical depression to the south of Bermuda has strengthened into subtropical storm Fay, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Friday.
The subtropical storm was located about 525 miles (845 km) south of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), the NHC said.
Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
(Reporting by Kevin Jose and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Reese)
MADRID Emergency teams in the Canary Islands raced on Saturday to contain a three-kilometer oil slick caused by a ferry crashing into underwater fuel pipes, the regional government said in a statement.