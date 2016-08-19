Tropical Storm Fiona, the sixth named storm of the 2016 Atlantic hurricane season, is expected to become a tropical depression over the weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest report on Friday.

The storm is located about 1295 miles (2080 km) west of the Cape Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 km/h), the Miami based weather forecaster added.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)