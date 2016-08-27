Tropical Storm Gaston is expected to become a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory.

The system, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km per hour), is located about 820 miles (1,325 km) east-southeast of Bermuda, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

NHC said a turn toward the west-northwest and a decrease in forward speed are expected during the next couple of days.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect for the storm, the NHC said.

