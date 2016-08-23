Tropical Storm Gaston, the seventh tropical storm of the season, is strengthening and is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The storm is located about 545 miles (880 km) west of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph), the Miami based weather forecaster said.

(Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)