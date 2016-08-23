Tropical Storm Gaston is expected to strengthen and become a hurricane later Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory, adding that it was rapidly moving west-northwestward.

The system, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km per hour), is located about 685 miles (1105 km) west of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

