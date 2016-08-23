EU to propose 10-year license renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Tropical Storm Gaston is expected to strengthen and become a hurricane later Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory, adding that it was rapidly moving west-northwestward.
The system, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km per hour), is located about 685 miles (1105 km) west of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru)
BRUSSELS The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
A tornado tore through western Oklahoma on Tuesday evening, destroying or damaging dozens of homes and killing at least one person, media reported.