Tropical Storm Gaston could still reach hurricane strength on Wednesday, but is expected to weaken on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The storm is now located about 1,020 miles (1,645 km) west of the Cape Verde islands with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 km/h), the agency said. The storm is moving toward the northwest at about 16 mph (26 km/h) and is expected to continue with this general motion for the next couple of days, the NHC said.

