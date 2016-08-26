Tropical Storm Gaston is expected to become a hurricane again over the weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its advisory late Thursday.

The system, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km per hour), is located about 1,300 miles (2,095 km) East-Southeast of Bermuda, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

NHC says a turn toward the West-Northwest and a decrease in forward speed are expected by Saturday.

(Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru)