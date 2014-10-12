MIAMI Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed on Sunday in the Atlantic Ocean, east of the Caribbean Islands and was forecast to become a hurricane by the time it reaches Puerto Rico on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm, with sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour), was located about 200 miles (320 km) east of the island of Guadeloupe.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for the Lesser Antilles, including Guadeloupe, St Maarten/St Martin, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat.

A tropical storm watch has also been issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Most forecasts show Gonzalo not making landfall in the mainland United States and spinning away in a northerly direction over the Atlantic after leaving Puerto Rico.

So far the 2014 Atlantic hurricane season has been relatively inactive and Gonzalo was only the seventh named storm of the year. In August forecasters downgraded their outlook for the season, predicting below-normal activity with seven to 12 named storms, and no more than two reaching major hurricane status.

A major hurricane is considered to be Category 3 or above with winds hitting at least 111 mph (178 kph).

