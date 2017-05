Grace, a tropical storm that formed over the eastern Atlantic, weakened into a tropical depression on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The system was located about 1,235 miles east of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour), the Miami-based forecaster said.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)