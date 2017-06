HOUSTON BP Plc said it will shut production at all of its Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms and evacuate all workers on Sunday in light of Tropical Storm Isaac's westerly shift and forecasts that it could strengthen into a hurricane.

BP has already shut and evacuated four platforms, including Thunder Horse, the world's largest. Sunday the company said it will shut its other three platform.

