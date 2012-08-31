HOUSTON U.S. regulators said 94.99 percent of daily oil production and 72.52 percent of daily natural gas output in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico were shut Thursday by Tropical Storm Isaac, which had weakened from a hurricane earlier this week.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said oil and gas producers had shut 1.311 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil production, up from 1.307 million bpd on Wednesday, and 3.264 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day in daily natural gas output, up from 3.223 bcf per day Wednesday. Those figures may rise in the coming days.

The Gulf accounts for 23 percent of daily oil production and 7 percent of daily natural gas output in the United States.

Slow-moving, widespread Isaac was moving across Louisiana and Mississippi on Thursday, and was still affecting weather over the offshore oil patch south of the Louisiana coast.

