HOUSTON Regulators said the 94.81 percent of daily oil production and 68.34 percent of daily natural gas output in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico were shut on Friday by Isaac, whose remnants had shifted north of Louisiana after weakening from a hurricane.

The amount of shut oil output was nearly unchanged from Thursday's 94.99 percent, but natural gas output was up from 72.52 percent shut on Thursday.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said oil and gas producers had shut in 1.308 million barrels per day of oil, down from 1.311 million bpd on Thursday, and 3.075 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day in natural gas output, down from 3.264 bcf per day on Thursday.

Those figures are expected to rise in the coming days.

Isaac came ashore as a hurricane on Tuesday, but hovered over the Louisiana coast, blocking many oil and gas producers from restaffing and restarting.

Many said they were beginning those efforts on Friday.

