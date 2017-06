HOUSTON Entergy Corp, the primary electric utility serving Louisiana, said Isaac has damaged a transmission line serving the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port.

LOOP facilities unload crude from large tankers. Its facilities tie into pipelines serving more than 50 percent of the nation's refining capacity.

Entergy said restoration of the line "is a high priority," in a statement.

The LOOP has been closed due to the storm.

(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady in Houston)