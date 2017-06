HOUSTON Marathon Oil Corp said on Sunday the company was evacuating workers not directly involved in oil and gas production from its Gulf of Mexico operations ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac, but production was unaffected.

Marathon operates one U.S. Gulf platform, Ewing Bank, which can produce up to 9,700 barrels per day of oil and 8.2 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

