NEW YORK Some metals warehousing companies are preparing to reopen for business in New Orleans after the U.S. Labor Day weekend once they have repaired minor damage to facilities caused by Hurricane Isaac, sources from warehousing companies said on Thursday.

Many facilities in the city, a major hub for metals storage that accounts for 70 percent of London Metal Exchange-bonded zinc stocks, are without power and staff are stuck at home unable to get to work, said the sources, who asked not to be identified.

Those factors are likely to delay a return to normal operations until after the long weekend, they said.

Traders said they expected no impact on the market or availability of metal due to the temporary closures.

One of the largest operators in the city, Metro, owned by Goldman Sachs, has told the LME it will not reopen for business until Tuesday due to a power outage, a source familiar with the matter said.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment. The LME did not return a request for comment.

"I don't think there's anything major, but business will return to normal after the weekend," said a second source.

Sources at several companies said it would likely take until after the weekend to restore operations to normal because staff were stranded at home without power.

Aside from broken doors and sidings, companies' facilities and the metal in them were largely unscathed. Some low-lying facilities are outside the area protected by the newly-strengthened levees and may still be vulnerable to some flooding, sources said.

Six warehouse companies are registered with the LME in New Orleans, although most metal is stored in facilities run by Pacorini, owned by Glencore International PLC and Metro, traders and warehousing sources have told Reuters. Glencore declined to comment on the situation.

The latest storm did not hinder warehouse operations nearly as much as Hurricane Katrina did seven years ago.

Then, warehouses were left 10 feet under water after the levees broke. The LME suspended trading metal in the port city until the exchange had inspected the metal for damage and warehouses had undertaken a massive cleaning operation.

In some cases, the suspension was in place for six months after the storm. One of Metro's warehouses was swept away in the deluge leaving the metal under water, a source told Reuters.

At the time, around 500,000 tonnes of zinc were stored in the city, representing half the LME total. The suspension sent zinc price to ten-year highs at the time.

New Orleans now accounts for 70 percent of the almost 1 million tonnes of LME-bonded zinc stock, with large tonnages also stored off-exchange.

While the proportion is higher than in 2005, a significant portion is not immediately available because it is held in financing deals.

Zinc supplies are ample and demand from galvanizers that use zinc to protect their steel from corrosion is lackluster, traders said.

