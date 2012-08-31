The smallest of the six Louisiana refineries that shut down ahead of Isaac's landfall began restarting on Thursday, shaving the amount of offline capacity by 6 percent to 879,500 barrels per day, or 11 percent of U.S. Gulf Coast refining capacity, the U.S. Department of Energy said.

Privately held Placid Refining's 57,000 bpd refinery in Port Allen, Louisiana, was restarting, the agency said.

Refineries still shut have a cumulative capacity of 990,500 barrels per day, including Phillips 66's 247,000 bpd Alliance refinery in Belle Chasse, where crews found "some flooding" on Thursday.

Included on the Energy Department's list of six other plants running at reduced rates on Thursday was Royal Dutch Shell's chemical plant in Saraland, Alabama. Also on the list were Exxon Mobil Corp's 502,500 bpd refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the country's third-largest refinery, and Marathon Petroleum Corp's 490,000 bpd plant in Garyville, Louisiana, the fourth-largest in the United States.

The Energy Department said the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) expected to resume crude oil offloadings from its storage facilities at Clovelly, Louisiana, on Thursday evening and to resume offshore tanker offloadings by Saturday.

The LOOP shut down before Isaac came ashore. Its primary operations involve offloading, storing, and distributing foreign crude oil from tankers via connecting pipelines to refineries throughout the Gulf Coast and Midwest.

The Department of Energy did not have Valero Energy Corp's 125,000 bpd refinery in Meraux, Louisiana, on its list of shut refineries because, it said, the refinery had been shut for non-Isaac related reasons before the storm hit.

Valero spokesman Bill Day said the refinery's crude distillation unit was already shut, but other units were running until the company shut down the entire plant because of the storm threat.

Isaac reached shore on Tuesday as a Category 1 hurricane, but was later downgraded to a tropical storm and on Thursday to a tropical depression. As of Thursday, the storm posed little threat to most Gulf region energy infrastructure as it moved inland and weakened.

Refinery status as of 1:00 p.m. EDT Thursday*

Location Capacity (bpd) Refineries restarting Placid Refining Port Allen, LA 57,000

Refineries shut down Chalmette Refining Chalmette, LA 192,500 Motiva Convent, LA 235,000 Phillips 66 Belle Chasse, LA 247,000 Valero Norco, LA 205,000

Refineries with reduced rates Chevron Pascagoula, MS 330,000 Shell Saraland, AL 80,000 Alon Krotz Springs, LA 80,000 ExxonMobil Baton Rouge, LA 502,500 Marathon Garyville, LA 490,000 Motiva Norco, LA 233,500

* Valero's 125,000 bpd Meraux refinery is not included since it was already shut for reasons not related to Isaac.

Source: EIA

(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)